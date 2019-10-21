Northern Virginia Priest admits to sexual contact with minor

RESTON, Va. (WDVM) — A Northern Virginia priest is stepping down after admitting to sexual contact with a minor decades ago during his time at a church in Reston, Virginia.

Officials with the Diocese of Arlington say Father Christopher Mould resigned as Pastor of St. Andrew the Apostle Church in Clifton, Virginia. The decision came last week after he freely admitted to Bishop Michael Burbidge that he had sexual contact with a minor.

According to a letter released by the diocese on Saturday, the illegal contact happened on one occasion during his time at St. Thomas à Becket church in Reston between 1992 and 1995.

In the letter the bishop said “I immediately made arrangements for Father Mould to leave the rectory at St. Andrew the Apostle church that same day, and to take up residence at a place where he would not be in contact with any minor near a church or school property.”

According to Bishop Burbidge, the diocese reported the information to the Fairfax County police, which confirmed that there is an active investigation into the case but say they are unable to comment further at the time.

If anyone has information on this particular case, you are asked to contact Fairfax County police directly at (703) 246-7800 to speak to detectives.