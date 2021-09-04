Northern Virginia non-profit provides 24/7 health resources to veterans, first responders

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — A group of veterans have come together to create a non-profit that provides 24/7 access to resources for veterans and first responders.

No waiting lists or reservations required, Vets’ Retreat Virginia is committed to providing care for those who serve on the front lines through education, life coaching and mental health resources.

Currently operating online, the organization is aiming to create an in-person facility for those in need of assistance.

Founder Jeff Marriott says the 24/7 concept is crucial for veterans, saying their organization is unlike any other in the region.

“We know that crises don’t happen during business hours, so we want something that’s truly there any time any time somebody needs something,” said Marriott. “Once we get up and running, it’s something we can always go to, it’s always available for us.”

The organization was incorporated in Virginia in December 2020. Vets’ Retreat Virginia received their IRC 501(c)(3) nonprofit approval letter from the IRS in June 2021.