Northern Virginia moving company donates free moves to families in need

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Moving rates skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, due to job loss and eviction, but one Northern Virginia-based moving company is making the process just a little bit easier for those in need.

McLean-based company MyProMovers has been moving their community for free since 2018 when the company was looking for a way to give back and offer its services to those who couldn’t afford moving costs.

“The Fairfax County Department of Family Services contacted us looking for help moving families in need who could not afford to pay for the moving services,” said Michael Sadvakas, Co-Owner of MyProMovers.

The partnership with the Fairfax County Department of Family Services has led to many moves over the years, but nothing could compare to the requests received during the pandemic.

“So many families lost jobs, which entailed them losing their home. MyProMovers have volunteered their services so a family that might have gotten evicted from where they were living they were able to help them move to a new location,” said Krissa Sloane, Director of Volunteer and Partner Services for the Fairfax County Dept. of Family Services.

MyProMovers has increased the number of free moves per month to accommodate the need.

“A big thank you to my pro movers for really changing the families we work with’s lives. It might seem like a small endeavor, but it really was a big deal to these families,” said Sloane.

The company is averaging about one free move per month, and has done 10 to 15 free moves since 2018.