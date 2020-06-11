Northern Virginia enters Phase 2, what’s allowed to open?

everyone should continue to stay informed about the virus, and continue to wear masks and social distance to prevent its spread

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM)– As Virginia slowly reopens, this means residents are able to resume some of their normal activities, with precautions. State Health Commissioner Norman Oliver shares some tips on how you can protect yourself.

With Northern Virginia entering phase 2 June 11th at midnight, Oliver discussed what needs to happen before Virginia can fully open, how people can stay safe this summer, and the concerns about a second wave of COVID-19 in the fall.

“I think there’s always a risk of a second wave, we don’t really understand this virus well its only been around for 6 months, and I think the most important thing to do is to prepare for that is being as vigilant as possible with our own individual behaviors” said Oliver.

Oliver said everyone should continue to stay informed about the virus, and continue to wear masks and social distance to prevent its spread.

What does Phase 2 reopening look like?

Restaurants, dining establishments, food courts, breweries, microbreweries, distilleries, wineries, and tasting rooms may operate delivery, take-out, and indoor and outdoor dining and beverage services, with the following requirements: Occupancy may not exceed the 50% of the lowest occupancy load on the certificate of occupancy, if applicable. All parties, whether seated together or across multiple tables, must be limited to 50 patrons or less. Tables at which dining parties are seated must be positioned six feet apart from other tables. If tables are not movable, parties must be seated at least six feet apart. No self-service of food (except beverages), including condiments. Condiments should be removed from tables and dispensed by employees upon the request of a customer. Buffets must be staffed by servers. For self-service beverage areas, use beverage equipment designed to dispense by a contamination-free method. Bar seats and congregating areas of restaurants must be closed to patrons except for through-traffic. Non-bar seating in a bar area may be used for customer seating as long as a minimum of six feet is provided between parties at tables. f. Employees working in customer-facing areas must wear face coverings over their nose and mouth at all times. A thorough cleaning and disinfection of frequently-contacted surfaces must be conducted every 60 minutes during operation. Tabletops, chairs, and credit card/bill folders must be cleaned in between patrons. If any such business cannot adhere to these requirements, it must close.

may operate delivery, take-out, and indoor and outdoor dining and beverage services, with the following requirements: Farmers markets may continue to operate, complying with the following requirements: On-site shopping is allowed, as long as physical distancing guidelines are followed. Configure operations to avoid congestion or congregation points. Employees and vendors in customer-facing areas must wear face coverings over their nose and mouth at all times. Vendors must supply hand sanitizer stations or hand washing stations for patrons and employees. A thorough cleaning and disinfection of frequently-contacted surfaces must be conducted. If any such business cannot adhere to these requirements, it must close.

may continue to operate, complying with the following requirements: Beauty salons, barbershops, spas, massage centers, tanning salons, tattoo shops , and any other location where personal care or personal grooming services are performed may continue to operate, with the following requirements: Occupancy may not exceed 50% of the lowest occupancy load on the certificate of occupancy with at least six feet of physical distancing between work stations and no more than two appointments per service provider at a time. Service providers and employees working in customer-facing areas must wear face coverings over their nose and mouth at all times. Provide face coverings for clients or ask that clients bring a face covering with them, which they must wear during the service. Limit services to only those that can be completed without clients removing their face covering. A thorough cleaning and disinfection of frequently-contacted surfaces must be conducted every 60 minutes in operations, while cleaning and disinfecting all personal care and personal grooming tools after each use. If that is not possible, such items must be discarded. If any such business cannot adhere to these requirements, it must close.

, and any other location where personal care or personal grooming services are performed may continue to operate, with the following requirements:

More Information on Phase 2 can be found on Northam’s executive order here.

