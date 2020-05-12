Northern Virginia delays reopening until May 28

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Northern Virginia won’t enter Phase One of reopening until at least May 28, while the rest of the commonwealth can start reopening this Friday.
Governor Ralph Northam signed an executive order effective May 15, allowing the two-week delay for Northern Virginia after local leaders from the region requested it, he said. It expires at 11:59 p.m. on May 28.
Northern Virginia includes…
- Counties: Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, and Prince William
- Cities: Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church, Manassas, Manassas Park
- Towns: Dumfries, Herndon, Leesburg, and Vienna
Northam said in his press conference on Monday that Northern Virginia has a much higher percentage of positive COVID-19 cases of all tests administered. He said Northern Virginia has a 25% positivity rate, while the rest of the commonwealth has about a 10% positivity rate.
The governor also mentioned in his order that 70% of the commonwealth’s positive COVID-19 cases come from the Northern Virginia area on any given day. Fairfax County alone is at over 6,000 positive cases now.
“In the last 24 hours, the Northern Virginia Region reported over 700 cases, while the rest of the Commonwealth reported approximately 270,” his executive order mentions.
“In addition, while personal protective equipment (PPE) for hospitals appears to beGov. Northam’s Executive Order 62
adequate at this time, the Northern Virginia Region asserts PPE for outpatient facilities continues
to be a challenge. Similarly, although the number of deaths in the Northern Virginia Region
appear to be trending downward, COVID-19 patients in the Northern Virginia Region make up a
significantly larger portion of the region’s hospital bed capacity, when compared to COVID
hospitalizations in the rest of the Commonwealth. Consequently, after considering the Northern
Virginia Region’s request and the relevant data, I find the request to delay entering Phase One
and to remain in Phase Zero appropriate.”
While the governor has created a plan to begin reopening, he said businesses are not required to open, and some areas may choose to reopen at a slower pace. Phase One of the Forward Virginia plan, beginning Friday, May 15 for the rest of Virginia, allows the following:
Phase One
- Salons: Appointment only, strict social distancing, face coverings required
- Non-essential retail: Open with 50% capacity
- Places of Worship: Drive-in services, 50% indoor capacity limit
- Restaurants/beverage services: Takeout and delivery, Outdoor seating at 50% capacity
- State parks: Day use
- Beaches: Exercise and fishing only
- Private campgrounds: Open
- STILL CLOSED DURING PHASE ONE: Indoor fitness centers/gyms, overnight summer camps, entertainment and amusement industries
