Northern Virginia COVID-19 cases decrease

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — The Virginia Department of Health reported its lowest number of COVID-19 cases in Northern Virginia.

The seven-day average of newly reported cases fell to 29% this week and decreased nearly 91% since its previous surge in January due to the omicron variant.

Test positivity rates have decreased throughout the commonwealth.

VDH models suggest that cases will continue to decline across the state.

The Virginia Department of Health also says the arrival of the emerging omicron subvariant may slow the decline, but a decline is still expected to continue.