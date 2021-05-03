Northern Virginia counties see decrease in unemployment numbers

Northern Virginia counties are seeing a decline in unemployment within the recent months, according to Virginia Employment Commission.

Recent data shows roughly 586,900 county residents are currently employed in the workforce, but nearly 28,000 are still on the job hunt. Fairfax County’s March unemployment rate of 4.6 percent was down from 4.8 percent in February.

Other Northern Virginia counties, such as Falls Church, Arlington and Loudoun County, have all seen small decreases over the past month. From Februaty 2021 to March 2021, .4% of workers in Northern Virginia became employed — up an additional 5,600 jobs from February.

Although rates are decreasing, there are still a significant amount of unemployed workers compared to March/April of 2021.