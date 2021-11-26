Northern Virginia counties receive perfect scores on Municipal Equality Index

FILE – In this April 19, 2019 file photo, a gay pride rainbow flag flies along with the U.S. flag in front of the Asbury United Methodist Church in Prairie Village, Kan. Conservative leaders within the United Methodist Church unveiled plans Monday, March 1, 2021 to form a new denomination, the Global Methodist Church, with a doctrine that does not recognize same-sex marriage. The move could hasten the long-expected breakup of the UMC, America’s largest mainline Protestant denomination, over differing approaches to LGBTQ inclusion. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The City of Alexandria, Arlington County and Fairfax County have received a maximum possible score of 100% on the 2021 Municipality Equality Index.

The national assessment looks at LGBTQ equality in municipal, policies, laws and services. Alexandria is one out of 110 cities in the United States to receive the ranking.

“We are proud of this national recognition. In a time when many states have enacted anti-LGTBQ legislation, Alexandria not only strives to be a welcoming and inclusive community. We are also prominently and publicly asserting our local human rights protections and programs, such as our ALL Alexandria equity commitment. We are guiding our City government—along with other employers, landlords and businesses—toward becoming a fully equitable community.” Mayor Justin Wilson

Out of 11 Virginia localities rated, the City of Alexandria, Arlington County and Fairfax County, Richmond and Virginia Beach achieved the maximum score.

“The MEI rated 506 United States localities on 49 criteria, including non-discrimination laws; each municipality as an employer; municipal services; law enforcement; local leadership’s public positions on equality; and how inclusive municipal laws, policies and services are for the LGBTQ community,” read a press release from the City of Alexandria.