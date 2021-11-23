Northern Virginia counties offer COVID-19 boosters to all adults

FILE – A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital on Oct. 5, 2021, in Miami. U.S. regulators have opened up COVID-19 booster shots to all and more adults, Friday, Nov. 19, letting them choose another dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Counties in Northern Virginia are now offering COVID-19 booster shots to all eligible adults.

The Virginia Department of Health has authorized administering booster shots of Pfizer and Moderna to all adults.

Those who are 18 and older and received both doses of one of these brands at least six months ago are now eligible to receive the booster.

Those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago are also eligible to receive another dose.

“The latest recommendation simplifies the vaccination process as everyone 5 years and older is now eligible for the vaccine and everyone 18 years and older is now recommended to get a booster….However, we continue to see substantial transmission of the virus in our community—largely driven by infected children—so vaccinating children 5 and older as soon as possible remains a critical phase in our ongoing efforts to protect Loudoun residents and help bring an end to the pandemic.” Loudoun County Health Director Dr. David Goodfriend.

The county is offering appointments for booster doses at the Dulles Town Center clinic. A limited number of appointments are available through November due to demand.

Arlington County is also offering the boosters to fully vaccinated adults 18+ at the following locations by appointment only:

Arlington Mill Community Center (909 S Dinwiddie St.) Monday–Friday, 11 a.m.–7 p.m. Saturday–Sunday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. CLOSED Nov. 25–28

Walter Reed Community Center (2909 16th St S.) Monday–Friday, 11 a.m.–7 p.m. Saturday–Sunday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. CLOSED for Thanksgiving Nov. 25–26 Sat. Nov. 27 and Sun. Nov. 28 (9 a.m.–5 p.m.) Note: These clinics are exclusively for 5–11-year-old 2nd dose appointments; no walk-ins are accepted.



Fairfax County is offering boosters at the following locations:

Fairfax County Government Center, 12000 Government Center Parkway, Fairfax, 22035

South County Government Center, 8350 Richmond Highway, Alexandria, 22309

Those interested in learning more about booster doses, who is eligible and where to sign up can view more information on the county’s websites below:

The CDC and VDH announced that a “mix and match” approach is acceptable for booster doses. “For example, someone who received the one-dose J&J vaccine could receive either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine as a booster,” read a press release from Loudoun County.