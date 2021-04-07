Northern Virginia counties move into phase 1C priority group

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Northern Virginia residents can start rolling up their sleeves, as several counties in the area begin moving into the Phase 1C vaccination group this week.

On April 5th, Prince William, Fairfax, and Loudoun counties all began taking registrations for the 1C group. Fairfax County saw an influx of registrations on day one.

“We have had 7,300 registrations on Monday, and then today, we received 7,165 since we opened to the rest of 1C,” said Colin Brody, Fairfax County Health Department.

Over in Loudoun County, the Board of Supervisors held a virtual meeting Tuesday night discussing the implementation of phase 1C, and the continued effort to get shots in arms.

“In total, we have vaccinated over 181,000 people in Loudoun County. Phase 1C opens up a whole other cohort of people who can be vaccinated,” said board chair Phyllis Randall.

One issue addressed was vaccine equity, with Randall saying the county has promoted equity through a team effort — citing the Virginia majority and NAACP.

“They’ve taken them out to people who probably wouldn’t have come in and they have a harder time getting here,” said Randall.

Fairfax County also said they have widespread resources to promote vaccine equity.

“We have community partners, federally qualified health centers, safety-net health care providers,” said Brody.

We aren’t out of the woods yet, local health officials say, but we’re slowly making progress. Alison Ashner from the Prince William Health District says that adults getting vaccinated is important, but hopes children will be able to receive the vaccine as well in the near future.

“Children of certain ages transmit more like adults,” said Ashner.

The City of Alexandria also announced that they began registering front-line essential workers in the 1C category.