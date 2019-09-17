Northern Virginia counties form Economic Development Alliance

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Securing an Amazon headquarters was a huge win for Arlington County. However, it wouldn’t have been possible to convince the company to build a corporate office in the area if Arlington was promoted as an individual county.



“The Amazon requirements were for a larger labor market than really any of us as a single entity had,” Victor Hoskins, CEO of Fairfax County Economic Development Authority, said.



Northern Virginia leaders and politicians realized they would make a stronger case for companies to come to the area – as a united front. Area leaders announced on Monday they have formed the Northern Virginia Economic Development Alliance.



“The alliance is an agreement between ten jurisdictions in Northern Virginia to work together to market the area to the world,” said Stephanie Landrum, the president & CEO, of Alexandria Economic Development Partnership. “This will attract businesses to this region and we’ll basically put aside our individual messaging in order to promote a larger regional brand.”

Instead of working against each other, the counties and cities will combine resources to bring more companies, like Amazon, to Northern Virginia and they plan to create a significant impact on the region as a whole.



“It will end up really, I believe, attracting more companies to our region,” said Hoskins. “They will see we work together as a unit. Good water, good recreational facilities, parks, all the things that you enjoy really come out of the taxes that these companies generate. “