Northern Virginia companies hiring for thousands of entry-level jobs through virtual career fair

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Northern Virginia companies are using a virtual career fair to reach prospective employees for entry-level jobs.

The Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA) partnered with the eSports community to reach 40 historically black colleges and universities across the country to expand the fair outreach.

The career fair is one of the many ongoing series of virtual career fairs the FCEDA is doing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. With over 1,000 participants, officials said over 5,000 jobs will be available.

Victor Hoskins, President/CEO of FCEDA, said, “The positions range from marketing positions, where they will be doing market research or doing market analytics. Along with design positions where they’re actually designing websites or graphics. There will be positions in coding, because a lot of these companies really need coders.”

Participating employers at the Entry-Level Professionals Virtual Career Fair include Altamira, AOC Solutions, ASM Research, Carasoft, Cox Communications, Devensoft, Employment Enterprises, GCOM, Granules, ID.Me, IntelliDyne, Interstate, ManTech, Orpheus, Perfecta, Pyramid Academy, Ridgeline, ScienceLogic, Stratford Capital Group and Unison.

The next virtual career fair will be in July. More information can be found at their website.