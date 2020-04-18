Northern Virginia Community college offers tuition-free online classes for high school students

NOVA Community college is offering tuition free online courses to rising and graduating qualifying seniors.

ANNANDALE, Va (WDVM)– Northern Virginia Community College announces they will be offering tuition-free online summer classes for over 70,000 highschool students.

In response to COVID-19, Northern Virginia Community College (NOVA) was granted money from the federal stimulus funds package. Now they are providing rising and graduating seniors a chance to jumpstart their learning by providing two free online courses in their Jumpstart program.

Partnered with Amazon Web Service the classes include

Art 101: History and Appreciation of Art I

CST 110: Introduction to Communication

ENG 111: College Composition I

HIS 112: History of World Civilization II

ITN 257: Cloud Computing: Infrastructure and Services

MTH 154: Quantitative Reasoning

The Jumpstart application deadline closes May 15th, courses begin June 1st and end July 15th. For more information about this program visit www.nvcc.edu/jumpstart/.