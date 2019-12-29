Northern Va. organization strives to give German Shepherds a home

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM)– Virginia German Shepherd Rescue’s mission is to give their dogs a happy home. This holiday season they held their monthly adoption event.

Virginia German Shepherd Rescue is a non-profit volunteer organization that dedicates their time to rescue dogs. Volunteers and staff apart of the organization came to a local dog store called Dog Krazy to give two dogs, Bentley 4904 and Rocky 4215 a new and safe home.



The organization has given homes for 3,000 dogs in the last 19 years.