Northern Va. organization strives to give German Shepherds a home

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM)– Virginia German Shepherd Rescue’s mission is to give their dogs a happy home. This holiday season they held their monthly adoption event.

Virginia German Shepherd Rescue is a non-profit volunteer organization that dedicates their time to rescue dogs. Volunteers and staff apart of the organization came to a local dog store called Dog Krazy to give two dogs, Bentley 4904 and Rocky 4215 a new and safe home.


The organization has given homes for 3,000 dogs in the last 19 years.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories