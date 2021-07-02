Northern Va. counties nearing 70% of adults receiving at least 1 COVID vaccine

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Many counties in Northern Virginia have already surpassed President Joe Biden’s goal to have 70% of Americans with at least 1 dose of the COVID vaccine by the Fourth of July.

According to the Virginia Health Department’s website, the adult population with at least one dose of the COVID vaccine in Loudoun county is at nearly 77%, in Fairfax County, it’s at 74% and in Prince William County it’s around 69%.

“I called for June to be the month of action to get folks vaccinated so that we can all enjoy the fourth of July with our independence from the virus, from the virus,” said President Joe Biden.

Fairfax County is ahead of the president’s objective but Jeffery McKay, Chairman of Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, says they’re not just stopping after reaching this milestone.

“We’re really happy that we’re over 70% and we’re exceeding the president’s goal but our goal has always been 70% in every neighborhood,” said McKay. “And so overall we have 70% but we know there are pockets of the counties through where we’re far below that 70% number.”

Meanwhile, Prince William County’s Health District is nearly at the 70% mark at around 69% going into the Fourth of July weekend. Sean Johnson, Community Outreach and Communications Director for the Health District, says the new concern is the Delta variant.

“We feel that there’s so much more work that needs to be done,” said Johnson. “You know the variants are, the Delta variant is coming, and it’s here and it’s a powerful variant,” said Johnson. “It’s going to affect people that haven’t been vaccinated.”

The effort to vaccinate residents won’t stop now, the county will host mobile clinics next Tuesday and Thursday. To find out where the mobile clinics will be you can click this link or go to Prince William Health District’s social media pages.

Johnson cites CDC guidelines going into the holiday weekend saying unvaccinated people in indoor gatherings should wear a mask to protect others.

