Northern Shenandoah Valley United Way hosts ALICE Awareness Week

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — United Way of the Northern Shenandoah Valley is kicking off ALICE Awareness Week which will run through October 30th.

The acronym ALICE stands for asset limited, income constrained, employed. A typical ALICE family struggles to make ends meet as they endure emergencies. During ALICE Awareness Week, United Way works to raise $10,000 to help provide emergency funds to 20 families.

“With about 500 dollars per family for 20 families we’re going to be able to do life-changing things, like get a family…that last bit of money to get a car so they can keep going to work, or help them make that mortgage payment so they’re not homeless,” said Elise Stine-Dolinar, director of marketing and outreach for United Way of the Northern Shenandoah Valley.

To make a donation, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories