Northern Shenandoah Valley United Way hosts ALICE Awareness Week

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — United Way of the Northern Shenandoah Valley is kicking off ALICE Awareness Week which will run through October 30th.

The acronym ALICE stands for asset limited, income constrained, employed. A typical ALICE family struggles to make ends meet as they endure emergencies. During ALICE Awareness Week, United Way works to raise $10,000 to help provide emergency funds to 20 families.

“With about 500 dollars per family for 20 families we’re going to be able to do life-changing things, like get a family…that last bit of money to get a car so they can keep going to work, or help them make that mortgage payment so they’re not homeless,” said Elise Stine-Dolinar, director of marketing and outreach for United Way of the Northern Shenandoah Valley.

To make a donation, click here.