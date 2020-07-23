Northern Shenandoah Valley experiences spike in overdose deaths

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — The Northern Shenandoah Valley has seen a recent spike in overdose deaths, bringing the total number of 2020 overdose fatalities in the region to 37.

The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force has reported five overdose deaths since last week. The Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Coalition says they believe the spike in overdose deaths is tied to the COVID-19 pandemic with increased isolation and decreased services available for help.

“Addiction is a disease of isolation and the opposite of addiction is connection…many people have been forced into their homes…during this time many of them have lost their jobs and so unfortunately they’re turning to substances to cope with that,” said Lauren Cummings, Executive Director of the NSV Substance Abuse Coalition.

If you know someone living with addiction, you are encouraged to reach out and inform them of the recent spike in deaths.

