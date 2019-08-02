Northam tours nonprofit preschool, discusses affordable early childhood education

Northam signed an executive order to promote the education of at-risk three- and four-year-old children

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Governor Ralph Northam (D-Va.) paid a visit to Northern Virginia Friday morning to discuss early childhood education opportunities for those who can’t afford them.

Northam signed an executive order to promote the education of at-risk three- and four-year-old children.

“Across Virginia, we talk a lot about our economy and work force development but it really starts before children ever get to kindergarten,” said Northam. “We want to make sure all children have that opportunity.”

Apart from sparing a few minutes for story time, Northam toured The Campagna Center’s classrooms, located in an affordable housing building. The nonprofit serves families that otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford enrollment in preschool. Campagna opened in the fall of 2018 and is licensed to serve 50 children.