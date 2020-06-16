Gov. Northam proposes making Juneteenth a state holiday alongside Pharrell

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam (D) is introducing legislation to declare Juneteenth, a celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, a paid state holiday during Tuesday’s briefing in Richmond.

The holiday commemorates June 19, 1865, when news finally reached African Americans in Texas that President Abraham Lincoln had issued the Emancipation Proclamation freeing slaves living in Confederate states two years earlier. When Union soldiers arrived in Galveston to bring the news that slavery had been abolished, former slaves celebrated, the Associated Press reports.

Northam started the 2 p.m. press conference on Tuesday with COVID-19 updates in Virginia. Phase 3 will not begin this week, he said, although numbers appear to be improving.

He said in the coming weeks, the state health department will be able to improve COVID-19 case data for Asian, Indigenous and Latinx residents in the commonwealth.

Northam said he is “committed to addressing use of force protocols” in Virginia by police. This comes after unrest in the state’s capital city. “My goal is equity for all Virginians,” he said.

Northam said Black and Indigenous history is not taught adequately in Virginia education. “We have not elevated a different celebration of Juneteenth,” when Black enslaved people finally heard they were free, Northam said.

“It matters now because it says to Black communities this is not just your history, this is everyone’s shared history and we recognize it together,” Northam said. This Friday, Northam said he is giving a paid day off for executive branch employees.

Pharrell Williams was then invited to the podium, a music artist who was born and raised in Virginia. He said African American ancestors are “dancing in celebration because their lives are finally being acknowledged,” with introducing Juneteenth as a paid state holiday. “All of my ancestors were enslaved,” Williams said. He said his ancestors sacrificed so he can use their voice. “This is what listening looks like,” Williams said. This holiday … “It’s been overlooked for so long.”

This is about proper recognition, observation and celebration, Williams said. Celebrating Juneteenth is a chance to stand in solidarity with African Americans, he added.

Williams said he’s also personally working on projects to elevate voices with students in Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

