Northam sets vaccine mandate for Virginia state employees, shifts school mask recommendations

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam will require all state employees in Virginia to get the COVID-19 vaccine or be subject to weekly testing starting Sept. 1.

Meanwhile, the Virginia Department of Health is shifting its mask guidance for PreK-12 schools to align with a recent reversal by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Now, all students and staff are being told to mask up, regardless of vaccination status.

Northam made both announcements at a press conference on Thursday. It comes as COVID-19 cases are continuing to climb and the delta variant is causing uncertainty in the state’s pandemic response.

BREAKING: @GovernorVA will require state employees to get a COVID vaccine or be subject to weekly testing starting Sept 1. This will apply to all salaried executive branch agency staff, as well as certain contractors/college/university staff. — Jackie DeFusco (@Jackie8News) August 5, 2021

“Cases are rising again and so are hospitalizations,” Northam said. He says we are not as bad as we were last year but “The only way we can beat this virus is with vaccination.”

The Virginia Department of Health reported 1,760 new cases on August 5. The positivity rate in Virginia is 6.8%.

In a phone interview before the press conference, Northam’s spokesperson Alena Yarmosky said the vaccine mandate for state staff will impact approximately 120,000 employees, though many have already received the shot.

Specifically, the requirement will apply to all salaried employees in the executive branch, including state agencies like the Department of Motor Vehicles, the Virginia Employment Commission, the Virginia Department of Transportation and several others. It also covers certain staff at state universities and colleges, as well as some contractors.

Yarmosky said there will be no medical or religious exemptions since state employees can opt for weekly testing as an alternative to vaccination.

If they test positive they will need to stay home and quarantine for 10 days. As far as where they should get tested, the governor says employees should go to their local health department or pharmacy, just like the general public — Jackie DeFusco (@Jackie8News) August 5, 2021

She also said the requirement will not apply to public school employees, a decision that will be in the hands of localities, nor will it apply to legislative or judicial staff.

While the Northam Administration still “has no plans” to mandate the vaccine for the general public, Yarmosky said this shift is meant to set the tone for others in the public and private sectors to implement requirements of their own.

The move signals a growing shift, as at least three states have announced similar requirements to date, according to Yarmosky. In Virginia, some localities are also mandating vaccines for their employees with exceptions, including Richmond and Fairfax.

Furthermore, President Joe Biden recently announced a vaccine mandate for all federal employees, though they too will have the option to opt for weekly testing and mandatory masking instead.

On the issue of face coverings in schools, while Northam is not reinstating a mandate through an executive order as he has in the past, Yarmosky said a new law passed by the General Assembly effectively makes universal mask-wearing in schools a requirement in accordance with new state and federal guidance.

BREAKING- @GovernorVA says law passed by bipartisan General Assembly states schools will follow CDC guidelines for in-person learning and therefore CDC guidance is masks for all students and staff. @8NEWS — Kerri O'Brien (@Kerri8News) August 5, 2021

The bill, which took effect on July 1, mandates school boards to offer full-time, in-person instruction with certain exceptions. It also requires divisions to provide instruction in a manner that “adheres, to the maximum extent practicable, to any currently applicable mitigation strategies… to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 that have been provided by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant (R-Henrico), a physician who also sponsored the bill Northam is referring to, disagreed with his interpretation.

“I think it is funny and ironic that he is not just deciding to lead and do a mask mandate if that’s what he thinks he ought to do but somehow he is going to say he has to do it because of this bill. That’s not what the bill says,” Dunnavant said. “I believe in trusting individuals and educating them. Mandates, to me, are condescending.”

If schools that have already made announcements to make masks optional refuse to comply, @GovernorVA says “they should have a frank discussion with their legal counsel .” — Jackie DeFusco (@Jackie8News) August 5, 2021

It comes as several school districts in Virginia have already announced plans to make mask-wearing optional for everyone. It’s not clear how the administration intends to enforce their shifting recommendations, if at all.

