Northam sends Virginia National Guard, 200 state troopers to assist at Capitol

Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY/AP/NEXSTAR) — Gov. Ralph Northam announced he is sending members of the Virginia National Guard along with 200 Virginia State Troopers to assist at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.

About two hours later, Northam issued a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew for Alexandria and Arlington at the request of those localities.

He also issued a state of emergency so Virginia can continue to respond to assist.

The move is per the mayor’s request after supporters of President Donald Trump marched on the building Wednesday while members of the U.S. House and Senate met to record the vote tally affirming Joe Biden as the next president.

The Senate has recessed its debate over an objection to the results of the Electoral College after protesters forced police to lock down the building. One person has also reportedly been shot.

A Defense Department official said earlier that Washington, D.C., had requested an additional 200 National Guard members as supporters of President Donald Trump violently clash with law enforcement at the Capitol.

My team and I are working closely with @MayorBowser, @SpeakerPelosi, and @SenSchumer to respond to the situation in Washington, D.C.



Per the Mayor's request, I am sending members of the Virginia National Guard along with 200 Virginia State Troopers. — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) January 6, 2021

That request was under review at the Pentagon to determine how the Guard can respond to support law enforcement.

As of 4:15 p.m., the Pentagon said that about 1,100 D.C. National Guard members are being mobilized to help support law enforcement.

According to officials, the Guard members have a very specific mission that does not include putting military at the Capitol. Instead, the Guard must be used to backfill law enforcement outside the Capitol complex, freeing up more law enforcement to respond to the Capitol.

Officials said the request for more National Guard has not been rejected.

Trump had urged his supporters to come to Washington to protest Congress’ formal approval of President-elect Joe Biden’s win. Several Republican lawmakers backed his calls, despite there being no evidence of fraud or wrongdoing in the election.

Two sources familiar tell me that @SpeakerPelosi & @MayorBowser have asked for the national guard to come to Capitol Hill to clear rioters. One of those sources says DOD has not yet approved change-of-mission for the DC guard. — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) January 6, 2021

Press Secretary Kaleigh McEnany tweeted just after 3:30 p.m. EST that President Trump had ordered the National Guard to join other protective services.

At President @realDonaldTrump’s direction, the National Guard is on the way along with other federal protective services.



We reiterate President Trump’s call against violence and to remain peaceful. — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) January 6, 2021

“The D.C. Guard has been mobilized to provide support to federal law enforcement in the District of Columbia. Acting Secretary Miller has been in contact with Congressional leadership, and Secretary McCarthy has been working with the D.C. government. The law enforcement response will be led by the Department of Justice,” Jonathan Hoffman, Chief Pentagon Spokesman, said in a statement Wednesday afternoon regarding D.C. Guard mobilization.

