Northam: Masks recommended but not required indoors while in public

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Gov. Ralph Northam is recommending that all Virginians wear masks in indoor public settings, but said it’s not a requirement.

Northam’s recommendation comes after Virginia reported more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases for the second straight day as the commonwealth and country deal with the now dominant delta variant. Test positivity is now up to 4.8% on average.

It also comes the same day Washington, D.C. announced everyone 2 and older would need to wear a mask indoors starting at 5 a.m. on July 31, and days after the CDC recommended all people, vaccinated or not, to wear masks in indoor public settings in areas where there is high community spread. Areas across the commonwealth have “high” or “substantial” spread, including most of Hampton Roads.

Northam’s continuing to also encourage people to get vaccinated to protect themselves from illness and death. Nearly all cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the commonwealth are in those who are not vaccinated.

Masks are effective at preventing the spread of #COVID19, but getting vaccinated is the surest way we can bring this pandemic to an end. All three vaccines are safe, effective, and free.



Let's keep Virginia moving forward—do your part and get your shot: https://t.co/loFwXNE6Rr — Governor Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) July 29, 2021

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.