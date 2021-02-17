Northam launches vaccine hotline, brings progress update

RICHMOND, Va. (WDVM) — Virginia now has a COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration website, and on Wednesday, Governor Ralph Northam launched the new hotline and discussed vaccine progress in the Commonwealth.

On Tuesday, the Virginia Department of Health launched its COVID-19 pre-registration website, allowing eligible residents to sign up for their vaccine.

“240,000 Virginians have signed up since this launch, and I am one of them,” said Northam during the announcement.

Northam said the website averaged 150 registrations per minute, but now residents can also pre-register by calling the health department.

“Today, we’re launching the second component of this system, a dedicated call center for those folks who are more comfortable talking to a human being than going online,” explained Northam.

The hotline, (877) VAX-IN-VA or (877) 829-4682, is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and available in 100 languages.

Northam said Virginia is right where it should be with its vaccination efforts and has the infrastructure to administer more doses and supply becomes available. This week, Northam signed a bill into legislation this week to allow more medical professionals, such as dentists or medical students, the ability to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We’ve administered now more than 1.4 million vaccine doses, 12.4% of Virginians have received at least their first shot, that puts us 12th in the nation,” stated Northam.

Virginia is currently averaging 34,000 doses a day, but Northam says the goal is to reach 50,000 doses.