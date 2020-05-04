Gov. Northam extends Virginia’s stay-at-home order to May 14

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Governor Ralph Northam extended the stay-at-home order until May 14, and is planning to initiate phase 1 of reopening Virginia soon, he said during a 2 p.m. press conference on Monday.

He said phase 1 of reopening won’t begin this week. But when it does start, it will be converting the stay at home order to a safer at home order. The current stay-at-home order, originally set to expire this Friday, May 8, was extended to next Thursday. Northam said when it expires, we may be able to begin phase 1.

Based on the presentation during his press conference, people of Virginia will still continue as they are to stay safe by avoiding gatherings of more than 10 and continuing to wear face coverings, as well as teleworking. However, phase 1 of reopening will include easing restrictions on businesses and faith communities.

Here’s what phase one will look like pic.twitter.com/VYV8gSC9Sk — Jackie DeFusco 8News (@Jackie8News) May 4, 2020 WDVM’s Richmond Capitol Bureau reporter Jackie DeFusco tweets phase 1 guidelines

Watch a full replay of the May 4 press conference:

Virginia’s largest single-day death increase

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia health officials have reported 940 new coronavirus cases and another 44 deaths. The figures released Sunday by the Virginia Department of Health show the largest single-day increase in deaths for the state during the pandemic. A total of 660 people in Virginia have died from the virus. The total number of cases in the state has reached 18,671, which includes 17,873 confirmed cases and 798 probable cases, which are those in which people are symptomatic but have not been confirmed by a positive test. Of the 660 deaths, 644 of those people tested positive for the virus, while 16 are probable cases. More than half of the deaths have been reported in nursing homes.

