Northam endorses Jay Jones for Attorney General

RICHMOND, Va. (WDVM) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam formally endorsed Democratic Delegate Jay Jones to be the next Attorney General. Jones would be Virginia’s first Black Attorney General.

Jones represents the 89th District in the Virginia House of Delegates and will be running against two-term incumbent Mark Herring.

During his time as a Norfolk delegate, Jones has championed justice reform, consumer and environmental protections.

WDVM spoke to Jones, who said he’s ready to carry on the legacy Gov. Northam and the First Lady are building.

“I think, along with so many other folks in Virginia, we are ready for a new generation of leaders, fresh faces, different voices, new perspectives as we move into this new Virginia decade,” explained Jones.

Jones is optimistic about the endorsement.

“I’m incredibly humbled to have his and the First Lady’s support. I think it’s going to be the start of the spring toward the end to the primary on June 8,” said Jones.

Gov. Northam said Jones understands the deep scars of racism and represents diversity in the Commonwealth.