Northam announces summer camps can open May 1

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WDVM) — Last week, Governor Ralph Northam announced overnight summer camps will be able to open on May 1, bringing a sigh of relief to many camps and families across the Commonwealth.

Camp Horizons, an overnight camp in Harrisonburg, is excited to welcome kids back this summer and will be following COVID-19 guidelines.

Camp director Liz Heilbronner told WDVM Camp Horizons is a place for kids to get outside and try something new. The camp offers camp sessions for kids ages 6 through 16, allowing them to choose four of 50 activities to participate in daily.

“I’m super excited to be able to run this summer and I can definitely speak for all of the other camps that are in this coalition and those who were hoping to have something, and I think though it might look a little different this summer because of rules and guidelines we have to follow, it’s still going to be a fantastic summer and I think that parents should definitely consider sending their kids to summer camp,” said Heilbronner.

Registration for summer camp session is now open. To register, click here.