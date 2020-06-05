Northam announces plan to take down Robert E. Lee statue

RICHMOND, Va. (WDVM) — On Thursday morning, Virginia governor Ralph Northam announced his plans to remove the statue of Confederate Robert E. Lee.

The statue is located on Monument Drive in Richmond, and has been there since 1924. Residents of Virginia responded on facebook to the governor’s plan, most of the responses being positive.

“This is outstanding. So very proud to be a Virginian today,” said Virginia resident Tanya Mazarowski.

“I strongly believe that we have to confront where we have been in order to shape where we are going,” said governor Northam. “In Virginia, for more than 400 years, we have set high ideals about freedom and equality, but we have fallen short of many of them.”

As of now, there is no specific date as to when the statue will be taken down, but governor Northam stated that it will be taken down as soon as possible.