Northam announces $524 million is headed toward renter’s relief

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Tuesday, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced Virginia has received $524 million in federal funding to help keep Virginians in their homes.

“I’m proud to say that Virginia has received $524 million dollars in federal emergency rental assistance funding… We are immediately putting $160 million into the Virginia Rent Relief Program; the additional money will be there as we need it,” announced Northam at the Gilliam Place Apartments in Arlington.

The money was made available through the Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program included in the recent federal stimulus package. The money will go directly toward the Virginia Rent Relief Program (RRP) to assist households and landlords with rent payments.

Fairfax and Chesterfield counties will operate their own ERA funded rent relief program.

The Commonwealth encourages any Virginian who’s struggling with rent payments, outside of Fairfax and Chesterfield counties, to work with their landlords to apply for rent assistance.

To check your RRP eligibility, click here. To submit a landlord-initiated application, click here.