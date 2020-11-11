Northam allocates $60 million in CARES Act funding for municipal utility relief

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Gov. Ralph Northam is allocating $60 million in CARES Act funding towards municipal utility relief.

The program will be administered by the Department of Housing and Community Development, and the Department of Accounts.

Counties and cities will be able to apply for smaller and locally distributed relief, that will help support utility bill payments and debt.

Northam said the initiative is a way to help Virginians maintain access to electricity and running water.

“These are challenging times for Virginia families and businesses, and we remain committed to helping them keep the electricity on and the water running,” said Northam in a press release. “This program will provide critical financial relief to those struggling to pay their utility bills and ensure that Virginians can remain safely in their homes with access to basic utilities as we continue our fight against COVID-19.”