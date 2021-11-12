Northam: 75% of adults in Virginia fully vaccinated

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam receives a COVID-19 vaccination from Lt. Col. Kris Clark, of the Virginia Air National Guard at the Governors Mansion in Richmond, Va., Monday, March 15, 2021. Northam got a shot of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, joining the growing number of Virginians who are being inoculated against the potentially deadly disease. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Office of Governor Ralph Northam announced that 75% of adults in Virginia are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Friday.

“Virginia ranks 10th among all states and 1st in the South in the percent of people fully vaccinated against COVID-19—so many Virginians have done their part to make our Commonwealth a safer place,” Northam said in the announcement.

The office added that more than 83% of adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and nearly 12 million doses have been given.

“Thanks to the efforts of our agency partners and countless public health professionals, as well as a robust campaign to spread awareness about the vaccine’s potential to save lives, Virginia’s vaccination rate continues to outpace the national average, leading the way in protecting people from COVID-19,” said Virginia state vaccination liaison Dr. Danny Avula. “This is an important milestone that has been months in the making, and with the recent authorizations for booster doses and a vaccine for children ages 5-11, the Virginia Department of Health will continue to ensure that vaccines are available.”

Anyone ages 5-years-old and up can now receive a COVID-19 vaccine in the commonwealth. You can find a local vaccination site online here or by calling 877-829-4682.