Norfolk police shoot man who had a gun on Granby Street downtown; several shots struck Irish pub

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The shooting of an armed suspect by Norfolk police Saturday night in downtown on Granby Street is under investigation by Virginia State Police. Norfolk’s new Commonwealth’s Attorney says the incident will be investigated fairly and swiftly.

According to a news release from Norfolk Police, officers responded to reports of a person with a weapon in the 100 block of Granby Street around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. On scene, the officers encountered a man who was armed with a gun.

He was shot by two police officers and taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The NPD news release did not provide additional details on the shooting, except to say that no officers were injured and a gun was recovered at the scene.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi, who took office January 1, went to the scene himself, the first such incident of his administration.

“I felt that it was very important for me as the person who ultimately has to make the decision – the lawfulness of any police shooting – to be there personally, to walk the scene, to speak to the investigators,” Fatehi said in a Monday morning interview.

However he says in any shooting involving an officer, Fatehi would not speak to an officer who fired a weapon, only superior investigators. Norfolk Police say the call came in as a man with a weapon and the suspect will face charges. Fatehi says he and the police department have a “standing agreement to call me when an officer-involved shooting takes place”.

In a tweet Saturday night, Fatehi commended both Norfolk Police and VSP for their “transparency and professionalism” in handling the investigation.

The officers who fired their guns are currently on administrative duty.

He says transparency in an incident like this one is vital to build and maintain trust in both the police department and the office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

“I have an obligation to be able tell people when the police do wrong, and also when the police do right. Both of those things are important and the only way for me to do that is to be involved, and also to show my work,” Fatehi said.

Once State Police send him their findings, Fatehi will make the determination whether the Norfolk officers were justified in the shooting. He said he wants that process to move faster than it has in the past.

Granby Street in Downtown Norfolk is one of the busiest places in Hampton Roads on a Saturday night. Police have not confirmed how many shots were fired on the busy street Saturday night. Witnesses we spoke to say they heard at least five. Three bullets hit Grace O’Malley’s Irish Pub and Restaurant.

Staff tell us the night manager at Grace O’Malley’s is also a trained security guard. Saturday night the manager saw a man walking with a gun on the side street next to the pub. He immediately knew something wasn’t right. The manager calmly and quickly ushered everyone inside the pub to the back of the building and told them to get low. Moments later bullets went into the building. The pub was about 75% full at the time.

The three bullets shot through where a corner booth sits by a window. The booth was full moments before the manger pre-emptively got everyone to safety.

Everyone inside the pub was safe.