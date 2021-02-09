Non-Profit organization 100 Women Strong, donates $50k to LAWS

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — 100 Women Strong, a Non- Profit organization based in Loudoun County Virginia has donated $50,000 to an abused women’s shelter that has been helping victims for decades.

Laws, also known as Loudoun Abused Women’s Shelter helps women escape any form of violence. Since the start of the pandemic, the number of cases they’ve seen has increased.

Judy Hanley, LAWS CEO said, “We have provided 250 people services since January 1st, and we’re only on February 9th.”

Last year they provided services to over 1,000 clients. When 100 women strong found out the news they immediately acted on it.

“Legal services for domestic violence and sexual assault victims is so important and so empowering. When they heard our funding was no longer there they decided to donate $50,000 and then issue out a challenge grant to the community asking the community to come up with the other $50,000 that we need for this program,” said Hanley.

LAWS is the only domestic violence and sexual assault crisis center in the region with a legal department offering free services.

Lara Major, 100 Women Strong Vice President said, “100 women strong hopes that by establishing a challenge grant we will not only raise funds for laws on an absolutely critical mission on providing legal services to their clients that are experiencing domestic violence.”

The funds will pay for attorneys and legal services coordinators to continue to help clients.

“I do feel confident that people as soon as they become aware of the incredible work that laws are doing they will step up,” said Major.

Officials said the deadline to reach there goal of $100,000 is June 30th of 2021.

To donate online go to lcsj.org/donate-to-laws and click the “Donate Now” button. On the donation page, you will see: “If you have a special purpose for your donation, please let us know.” In the “I want my donation to be dedicated” type: 100WS – Legal Services.

To reach a LAWS legal services advocate, call 703-771-3397.