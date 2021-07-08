Non-profit, Loudoun Therapeutic Riding improve the lives of people with disabilities

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — Most horses are ridden for enjoyment but here at Loudoun Therapeutic Riding the horses there are used to build connections to clients living with disabilities. Prior to the pandemic, the non-profit served 350 children and adults annually.

Amy Stone, a client of Loudoun Therapeutic Riding, said, “The horses always seem to know not what to tell me because they don’t speak English but they know what to do to help calm me down, to help give me strength.”

Stone joined Loudoun Therapeutic Riding back in 2019 to help her improve her daily lifestyle. Stone, who is visually impaired, said riding an adaptive carriage that is wheelchair accessible changed her life.

“To be able to hang out with him, and to be able to just give him my strength and my love as much as he gives it to me is important,” said Stone.

According to the organization’s research, over 15,000 residents are living with disabilities and 80,000 are battling with a mental health condition. Due to COVID-19 leaders have seen a greater need for clients to build relationships with their horses.

Phyllis Randall, chair of Loudoun County Board of Supervisors, said, “What we know is that both therapeutic riding, horticulture programs, all those type of different programs that we really haven’t thought of before really assist people who have some of the mental health disabilities.”

To diminish mental health stigmas within the county, Randall focuses on an initiative called “Voice for A Cause” to raise awareness to her colleagues about non-profits having a positive impact.

With over 100 clients at the riding center, and 12 horses, Kathy Blaine the Program Director of Loudoun Therapeutic Riding said she has seen children and adults become stronger, and more independent all through real horsepower.

“I like to think of them as their catalyst for love really because people that come here, we share a common love of the horse and we share a deep desire to help others,” said Blaine.

To further enhance current programming and grow Loudoun Therapeutic Riding, they’re expanding to Lovettsville by the end of September.