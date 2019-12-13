Non-profit in Fairfax turns church basements into homeless shelters

They have a hot meal in the evening spend the night have some community and fellowship and breakfast in the morning

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM)– Temperatures are dropping and some can’t escape the chilly weather. To help, one organization in Fairfax is turning church basements into homeless shelters.

FACETS is a non-profit organization that helps children, parents and individuals that suffer the effects of poverty. With winter weather on its way, the organization is operating a hypothermia prevention program at Fairfax Presbyterian Church where single adults can come get a meal and a warm place to stay for the night.

According to Joe Fay, executive director of FACETS, there are no homeless shelters for single adults in the Fairfax area. He said the program began to prevent deaths by hypothermia in the winter time.

Operating from November 25 through April 1, FACETS partners with different religious communities to make the shelter possible.

“Each community takes a week at a time where they open their doors and allow people to come in,” said Fay. “They have a hot meal in the evening, spend the night, have some community and fellowship and breakfast in the morning.”

Every week the shelter rotates to different churches in the area.

Other emergency shelters for those in need include the following:

Katherine K. Hanley family shelter (Fairfax)

Embry Rucker Community Shelter (Reston)

Eleanor U. Kennedy Shelter (Richmond Highway- Fort Belvoir)

