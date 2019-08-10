Non-profit holds annual cook out at Frederick Douglass Park

WINCHESTER, V.a. (WDVM) — Hood love in Winchester hosted an annual cook out event for the community.

Hood Love is a non-profit that has been operating since 2012. The organization hosted a free event at Frederick Douglas park Saturday afternoon and welcomed everyone in the north end community.



“We feed the homeless we did stuff the truck we did an Easter egg hunt this year Halloween party, we try to do something every holiday for the kids, the kids don’t have too much to do in the north end so we feel like with the hood love we can give something back,” Kevin Curry said, the founder of Hood Love.

There was live entertainment, a smoking barbeque, and more. Volunteers say the mission of Hood Love is to be able to give back to the community. They handed out over 150 backpacks to the children in their area for back to school.



“A lot of times not too many events are held for free on this side of the community so for us to be able to come out and provide and give back is part of our mission,” Troy Sloane, the co-founder said.

Officials from the non-profit say they want these events to be more than just a yearly get together. They want the community to be able to have outlets and opportunities. “Virginia career works so they can hand out information to people so they know what’s going on in the community, it makes us feel good I mean we always want to give back we don’t want anyone to have to pay for anything we are a non-profit, ever penny we get we raise,” Melissa Turner said. Coordinators say anyone is welcome to attend their yearly events and they have a message for people in their area. “There is no I in we because not one person can do it alone,” Melissa Turner said.