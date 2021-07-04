Non-profit gives military kids grants to pursue activities of interest

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Military members make the ultimate sacrifice for our country, but their children do as well. That’s why one non-profit is looking to make a difference for these kids through experiences.



Non-profit Our Military Kids provides grants to children of deployed or injured service members to help reduce anxiety and stress.

Children are able to choose an extracurricular activity to learn or participate in, ranging from cooking classes to sports.

Kara Dallman, executive director of Our Military Kids, is a veteran herself. She says the pain of parents being deployed can greatly impact a child, but the activities through Our Military Kids dramatically increase their happiness.



“The grants that we provide to military kids are for up to $300 per activity, and kids go really all over the map in terms of what they choose. The younger kids are ninjas, swimming lessons, a lot of martial arts,” said Dallman.



Our Military Kids have helped many children in the DMV area, from Alexandria to Washington, D.C.