Non-profit dog treat company employs young adults with disabilities

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — It’s one of the biggest struggles parents of disabled children face– will they ever find a job?

One Alexandria woman made sure that kids would find employment, by creating her own non-profit dog treat organization called Pawfectly Delicious Dog Treats.

“I had a colleague at work who suggested that I start something for Bryan and other young adults like him so that they could have some job training and meaningful work,” said founder Anne Tuccillo.

The non-profit was founded in 2017, when Tuccillo’s son, Bryan, aged out of high school at 22. He was having difficulty finding employment, so the mother created her own company right in her kitchen.

Charlie Flynt, Bryan’s caregiver, has been there since the beginning. He says he is proud of what the tiny company has accomplished.

“We just figured, ‘We’re going to do it,’ and as long as we’ve got these kids that are at a job and their lives are being fulfilled, that’s what was important to us,” said Flynt.

The non-profit makes adaptations in the kitchen to highlight each person’s unique skills, to be as inclusive as possible. One of the accommodations is a custom rolling pin, crafted so it is easier to roll for the chefs with physical disabilities.

“They find the niche where the kids or young people are good at and that’s where they put them,” said Karen Svilich, volunteer.

It’s a place where employees can feel celebrated, while making some extra dough.

“There’s a lot of pride, there’s a lot of joy in working as a team to create a product,” said Diane Cahill, whose son, Joseph, participates in the program.

In COVID times, Tuccillo says she is grateful the team members can still find connections and employment — even if that means working in separate kitchens for now.

“They have a place where they can go and feel included, loved and respected,” she said.

The organization works with a total of 20 team members with disabilities.