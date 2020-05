VIRGINIA (WDVM) -- Gov. Ralph Northam is giving an update to Virginia's response to COVID-19 on Friday, May 1. Watch it live here at 2 p.m. on WDVM 25.

A major focus of his announcements this week has been protecting employees of meat processing plants in Virginia, specifically along the eastern shore. However, he said they are also keeping an eye on concerns for the smaller plants in the Shenandoah Valley.