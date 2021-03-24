No motive found in Virginia Beach mass shooting, final investigation report says

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Nearly two years after the May 2019 Virginia Beach mass shooting, investigators say there’s still no evidence that sheds light into the shooter’s motive, according to a final investigation summary report released Wednesday.

The mass shooting on May 31, 2019, left 12 people dead plus the gunman, a city employee with public utilities.

“The evidence is clear that the suspect was a very private person who shared little personal information or feelings with coworkers,” the conclusion of the report reads. “Despite exhaustive investigative work and in spite of unsubstantiated rumors and accusations, it appears we may never why he committed this heinous act.”

A copy of the report’s conclusion.

In a cover letter addressing Jason Nixon, the husband of shooting victim Kate Nixon, City Manager Patrick Duhaney said “while this report details the events of that day, unfortunately, no evidence was found that shed light on the shooter’s motivations.”

Duhaney acknowledged that for Nixon and families of the other victims “this is one of the most difficult findings to accept.” He says “investigators deliberately and methodically processed evidence, conducted interviews, ran tests, and tested theories” in the case.

IF THERE’S STILL NO MOTIVE…what is new?



This summary report contains work by @FBINorfolk in reconstructing the crime scene at bldg 2.



NEW details such as the suspect pointing weapon at co-worker he had an “emotional conversation with early on 5/31” but not shooting @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/AABA03zfC4 — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) March 24, 2021

The report comes about 11 months after Acting City Manager Tom Leahy released the police department’s Interim Investigative Executive Summary of the mass shooting.

In that report, officials discussed the “who, what, where, when and how” of the shooting, but said they still did not know the “why.” They said at the time that it may never be known.

Investigators said Dewayne Craddock was not denied a promotion, had no violent encounters at work and no consistent contact with others at home.

“On the day of the event, after his unexpected but politely worded resignation, the Suspect spent the rest of the afternoon conducting a pass down of his projects. Before he left the building, he brushed his teeth as per his daily work routine, then walked outside to his car, retrieved two handguns, and committed his first known criminal act with the commencement of this murder spree.”

