No Kid Hungry Virginia provides grant to Prince William County

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — To strengthen child nutrition programs during the COVID-19 pandemic, No Kid Hungry has offered $34,000 in grants to support free meals in Prince William County.

$34,000 in funding will help the Prince William Community Foundation to buy a new vehicle to expand meal distribution and outreach in Manassas, Manassas Park, and the County. Officials said one in four children nationwide could face food insecurity this year. Officials also said No Kid Hungry has provided more than $1.5 million in grants to help Virginia school divisions.

“We continue to be thankful for the compassionate and dedicated school nutrition teams across the state who are stepping up to feed students during this crisis,” said Sarah Steely, associate director of No Kid Hungry Virginia, a campaign of Share Our Strength. “We expect the need for meals to continue and we’re here to help divisions navigate the challenges of feeding the community during the pandemic.”

According to officials, most divisions will continue to offer free meals to youth 18 and under for the entire school year. Families are encouraged to check with their local school division for details.