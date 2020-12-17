No Kid Hungry Va grants $2.4 million to schools

FAUQUIER, Va. (WDVM) — Numerous Virginia schools are receiving a hefty grant. No Kid Hungry gave $2.4 million in grants to organizations and schools providing free meals.

68 schools and organizations across the state will receive free meals to ensure no kid is left unfed. No Kid Hungry goal is to ensure that all children remain nourished and healthy.

Sarah Steely, Associate Director of No Kid Hungry Virginia said, “Hunger doesn’t know geographic boundaries, it doesn’t know class, doesn’t know race, doesn’t know gender, it affects everyone and certainly during this difficult year.”

As many as 5 kids can face hunger this year according to officials which is a massive uptick as a result of the pandemic. Steely said food insecurity also plays a big role.

“It’s so often an invisible issue, something that folks are dealing with that you might not even know about and we know this holiday season it’s going to be hard for everyone. But for many Virginians many are wondering if they can put a holiday meal on the table,” said Steely.

School nutritionists have stepped up to ensure all bags are filled to be distributed to any child, especially in Fauquier County.

SueAnn Fox, Fauquier School Nutrition Director said, “They’re always plenty of fresh foods, vegetables, low-fat milk, and then we have different entrees that we know kids like. They have whole grains and low fat, and they meet all the same standards that are set for the national school lunch programs, so we’re really able to give them a balanced meal.”

Fox said to make this all work it’s a collaborative effort. 19 sites within Fauquier County have been serving 2500 meals per day since the start of the pandemic.

First Lady of Virginia, Pamela Northam has also been lending a helping hand with No Kid Hungry by establishing the Virginia roadmap to end hunger.

Since March, No Kid Hungry has granted to the following schools and nonprofits: