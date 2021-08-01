No Kid Hungry donates grants to Northern Virginia school districts and organizations

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Northern Virginia schools and organizations received a large portion of funding from No Kid Hungry’s $1.6 million grant distribution across the state to fight food insecurity.

The organization has distributed more than $4 million during the pandemic to help feed hungry families.

A total of 14 Northern Virginia organizations received grants in 2021:

Loudoun County Public Schools – $7,500

Loudoun Hunger Relief – $10,000

Manassas City Public Schools – $20,000

Northern Virginia Food Rescue – $50,000

ALIVE!, Inc. – $30,000

Falls Church-McLean Children’s Center – $25,000

Fauquier County Public Schools – $21,000

Helping Hungry Kids of Northern Virginia – $5,000

Real Food For Kids – $125,000

She Believes In Me – $15,000

The Good News Community Kitchen – $151,732

Piedmont Environmental Council – $50,000

La Cocina VA – $100,000

Cornerstones – $30,000

Sarah Steely, Associate Director for No Kid Hungry, says hunger affects the entire state. So, why the focus on Northern Virginia?

“When we think about Northern Virginia specifically, it’s one of the wealthiest regions in the country, but it also has a high cost of living and it also has an enormous population, so those things combined means there is a large number of kids and families experiencing food insecurity,” said Steely.

The grants help school districts and organizations navigate the added staffing and equipment costs required to adapt their programs to operate safely during the pandemic.