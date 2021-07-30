No injuries in early morning milk plant explosion in Strasburg

RESTON, Va. (WDVM) — Officials report an early morning explosion at Valley Milk Products on Friday in Strasburg, Virginia.

According to officials, there were no employees working in the facility during the time of the explosion, and no reported injuries. Although the building did sustain a large amount of damage.

“We are thankful for the swift action of local emergency responders and city building officials to ensure our

employees are kept safe and minimize impact to the Strasburg community,” said Jay Bryant, CEO of

MDVA. “While we are still assessing the impact of the explosion, we expect no disruptions to our milk

supply.”

The plant is owned by Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association (MDVA) and produces a variety of condensed milk, butter, and cream.