Nine new solar projects to bring energy, jobs to Virginia

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Dominion Energy Virginia announced the addition of nine new solar projects throughout Virginia today. This is their largest project yet.

A release from Dominion Energy stated that this project can help provide approximately 125,000 homes with clean energy. They also stated that this project will support about 750 jobs.

“This is the first of much more renewable energy to come. We’re focused on adding significant renewable energy resources such as solar and offshore wind over the next 15 years while ensuring that we keep customer reliability high and raise affordable,” said spokesperson Samantha Moore.

The release said that this project follows the passage of the Virginia Clean Economy Act and helps increase clean energy access throughout the state.

Moore said that these establishments would add “less than 20 cents” to their customers’ monthly bills. The energy produced by these projects will feed directly into the grid.

“Renewable energy on the grid benefits every customer,” Moore stated.

Three locations – the City of Chesapeake, James City County, and Pittsylvania County – will have panels directly owned by Dominion Energy. The remaining six locations are in collaboration with other Virginia solar developers.

“Partnering with the solar developers contributes to building a clean energy economy across the Commonwealth, so these projects are an important part of growing that renewable energy economy in Virginia,” said Moore.

All of the sites are still currently waiting on federal approval before they can finish development.