NFL flag football is underway in Leesburg with some changes

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — Life has been far from normal this year, but it’s game-on for the Northern Virginia Regional Park Authority’s flag football season.

NFL Flag Football registration is underway in Leesburg with spots open in two leagues for kids between the ages of 6 and 17. Nova parks said COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place and the season will only be canceled if Governor Ralph Northam issues a stricter statewide mandate.

Leah Kosin, Spokeswoman for Leesburg said, “As long as there’s no other restrictions that prevent the kids from playing we will move forward. Our teams have been minimal, and coaches have their own rules in place. Also, we made sure in the Fall players from opposing teams there no longer shaking hands at the end of the game, they’re kind of just waving to each other.”

One CDC guideline that isn’t quite as strict is mask-wearing. Players are not required to wear a facemask when playing.