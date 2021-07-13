Newly renovated Columbia Pike library branch reopens

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — New carpets, fresh paint and modernized audiovisual equipment — those are just a few new features customers will see when they walk into the Arlington Public Library’s Columbia Pike branch location.

After being closed for 16 months during the pandemic and a two-year renovation, the library held its ribbon-cutting ceremony last week. The 21,000 item collection was consolidated to the first floor to create an expansion of the Arlington Tech high school program.

“The entire project was paid for by the school’s budget which was about $4.5 million to renovate both floors,” said library communications director Henrik Sundqvist. “We have four meeting rooms here, 20 computer stations, and a laptop bar for teens.”

The branch’s current location opened in 1975. It was the first library to offer internet in the DMV area in 1986. The building looks a bit different now, but the mission stays the same — to continue to serve the community.

“We are going to be a community magnet for the Columbia Pike community here, and we hope that residents and patrons will come and love the library here,” said Sundqvist.

Arlington Public Library now has five branches open,. See a full schedule of the hours here.