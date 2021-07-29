Newest bill from Senator Tim Kaine continues support for military victims of sexual assault

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — On Thursday, the Senate Armed Services Committee passed Senator Tim Kaine’s National Defense Authorization Act bill. This bill is part of Kaine’s ongoing efforts to support those in the military who are victims of sexual assault.

Not only will the bill address sexual assault but, according to Kaine, it also holds the system accountable for not protecting victims of sexual harassment, discrimination and violence.

“What we need is take crimes such as sexual assault or other serious crimes take them away from the chain of command and put them in the hands of an independent prosecutor, whose independence from the chain of command will enable them to be more objective and we think more effective in dealing with these crimes,” said Kaine.

The Committee also adopted all resolutions removing the military chain of command from decisions involving the prosecution of serious crimes. This includes the Military Justice Improvement Act, which is sponsored by Senator Gillibrand and cosponsored by Senator Kaine.