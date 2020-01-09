New year, new smoke alarms

It's critical that not only do you test those smoke alarms monthly but every year that your changing the battery

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM)– The new year brings new responsibilities, and the Fairfax Fire and Rescue Department is urging residents to make sure they stay safe by routinely changing their smoke alarms.

Fairfax Fire officials said smoke alarms and carbon dioxide detectors do not last forever. If your alarms are older then 10 years old, officials say they should be replaced instead of just changing the batteries.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention each year more than 400 Americans die from carbon dioxide poisoning and more than 4,000 are hospitalized.

John Walser, Battalion Chief for Fairfax Fire/Rescue department said “Smoke alarms provide you an early notification to escape your home during a fire, and you can reduce the risk of death by half if you have working smoke alarms in your home. It’s critical that not only do you test those smoke alarms monthly but every year that your changing the battery in your smoke alarm and your making sure that the date of manufacture which you can find on the back of the smoke alarm is within 10 years.”

Officials said you can contact your local fire department to install your smoke alarms for you.