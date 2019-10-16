New Virginia Women’s Monument is engraved with misspelling

RICHMOND, Va. (WDVM) — A recently unveiled monument honoring women in Virginia’s capitol city has a typo — misspelling “Loudoun” in its engraving.

The Virginia Women’s Monument, in the works for 10 years, was dedicated on Monday at the Capitol Square in Richmond. According to the Virginia Capitol Foundation, the monument is the first in the United States honoring the full scope of women’s achievements.

The typo is engraved onto a sundial listing all the towns and counties in the Commonwealth. The engraving reads “Loudon,” missing the second U in “Loudoun County” which is in Northern Virginia.

In a statement, the Virginia Women’s Monument Commission ViceChair Mary Margaret Whipple said: “We will confer with the Department of General Services to develop a plan to address the issue and make the correction needed.”

This story will be updated.