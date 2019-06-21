New Virginia law will help veterans get their Commercial Driving License

The waiver will only apply to qualifying veterans

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — A new Virginia law will make it easier for veterans to get their commercial driving license.

The law, which goes into effect on July 1, waives the Commercial Drivers License knowledge test, also known as the written test, for veterans who have experience driving commercial vehicles in the service.

Under a current program called Troops to Trucks, qualifying veterans already can waive the road skills test.

Greg Escobar, the Veterans Services Liaison at the Virginia Department of Motor vehicles say these waivers are just one more way the agency can help veterans re-acclimate into civilian life.

“It’s something that DMV is really proud of doing and help create that efficient means for this person that’s coming out of the military and transitioning over to civilian life style. “

The program simply requires a 3-page application, which ensures that the applicant has the skills and clearance to drive commercial vehicles for the military.